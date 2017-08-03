Detective injured in 2005 Smith County Courthouse shooting undergoes kidney transplant surgery

Thursday, Smith County Detective Sherman Dollison received a kidney from fellow detective Josh Hill.



Dollison has been plagued with medical issues since being shot multiple times during the Smith County Courthouse shooting back in 2005. He has required continuous treatment over the past 12 years and was on dialysis.



Hill, who works in the office next to Dollison, was tested and matched his friend and co-worker in need.

"It's unbelievable that when you are getting a kidney from someone, that you match with someone who works with you. Someone who works with you every day and is in the office next door to your office to be the match; not only that but a very good match,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.



According to Sheriff Smith, one of the men will be in the hospital recovering for two to three days, the other about a week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.