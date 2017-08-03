Longview police: One person injured when shooter's bullet ricochets

One person was injured when a bullet ricocheted Wednesday at a swimming pool in Longview.

About 7:24 p.m., Longview Police Department officers responded the 1500 block of E. Whaley Street. When officers arrived and went ot the pool area, they found Breylon Drachan Fountain, 23, holding a pistol.

Police say Fountain was confronting two people in the pool and fired his pistol into a wall at the pool.

"Either a fragment of the bullet or concrete struck the victim causing minor injury," the police department said in a post on social media.

Fountain was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.