Truck crashes into building in downtown Mineola

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Source: KLTV viewer Source: KLTV viewer
MINEOLA, TX (KLTV) -

Mineola police responded Thursday when a truck crashed into a building downtown.

The crash occurred late in the morning at an Edward Jones' Financial Advisor office in the 100 block of Broad Street on Mineola.

Police say no one was injured during the collision. KLTV has reached out ot officials for more information.

