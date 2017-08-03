Police searching for missing Longview woman

Longview police and Gregg County officials are searching for a missing woman.

Zonitia Skinner, also known as Zoey, was recently reported missing to the Gregg County Sheriff's Department, according to Longview Police Department Sgt. Shane McCarter.

She is 21 years old, and has brown eyes and black hair. Skinner may be wearing a brown wig with purple ends.

The Longview Police Department is investigating.

Please call 903-237-1199 to contact the Longview Police Department to provide details.

