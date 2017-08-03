Man, woman arrested for separate meth cases in Henderson County

Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County.

On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle.

Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation.

Robertson noticed an open alcoholic beverage, which led him to search the vehicle. He found a clear bag of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a smoking drug pipe.

William Henderson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Josh Rickman, a narcotic investigator, stopped Laura Weather, 31, of Cleveland, TX, Thursday after she committed a traffic violation near FM 315 south of Chandler. Weather was acting suspiciously, which prompted Rickman to search her vehicle.

Rickman found illegal substances and charged Weather with possession of methamphetamine, needles commonly used to inject the drug, and a glass pipe for smoking the contraband.

She is now in jail, facing a state jail felony charge carrying penalties of up to two years behind bars and $10,000 in fines.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse stated, "We are keeping this County covered, day and night from one end to the other."

