Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County. On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle. Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation.More >>
Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County. On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle. Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child.More >>
A doctor with East Texas ties who became lost while hiking in the Grand Canyon has been found dead, according to a family member.More >>
A doctor with East Texas ties who became lost while hiking in the Grand Canyon has been found dead, according to a family member.More >>
From Tyler Police Department On Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Tyler Police Department was notified that an Aggravated Sexual Assault had occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Beckham and Erwin. The female victim stated that she was approached by a B/M suspect who pointed a gun at her and forced her to the backside of a building where he sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as approximately 6’ tall, thin build, early 20’s, wearing black clothing and had his ...More >>
From Tyler Police Department On Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Tyler Police Department was notified that an Aggravated Sexual Assault had occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Beckham and Erwin. The female victim stated that she was approached by a B/M suspect who pointed a gun at her and forced her to the backside of a building where he sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as approximately 6’ tall, thin build, early 20’s, wearing black clothing and had his ...More >>