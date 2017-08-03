Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child.

Kendre Samond Tennyson, 23, of Tyler had previously been arrested and indicted for sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. After his indictment for sexual assault, Tennyson received an additional charge, indecency of a child by sexual contact.

Smith County judicial records show that Tennyson committed the offense of indecency on April 2.

Tennyson was indicted July 27th and is currently in the Smith County jail on bonds for both charges totaling up to $750,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    LIVE NOW: News conference on body found in Shreveport bayou believed to be missing boy

    LIVE NOW: News conference on body found in Shreveport bayou believed to be missing boy

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:00:45 GMT
    The body of 7-year-old Desean Combest was found, about 3 miles from where he disappeared from beside a rain-swollen ditch on Tuesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)The body of 7-year-old Desean Combest was found, about 3 miles from where he disappeared from beside a rain-swollen ditch on Tuesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Man, woman arrested for separate meth cases in Henderson County

    Man, woman arrested for separate meth cases in Henderson County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:21:40 GMT

    Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County.  On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle.  Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation. 

    More >>

    Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County.  On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle.  Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation. 

    More >>

  • Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

    Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:05:21 GMT

    An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child. 

    More >>

    An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly