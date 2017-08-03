Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child.

Kendre Samond Tennyson, 23, of Tyler had previously been arrested and indicted for sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. After his indictment for sexual assault, Tennyson received an additional charge, indecency of a child by sexual contact.

Smith County judicial records show that Tennyson committed the offense of indecency on April 2.

Tennyson was indicted July 27th and is currently in the Smith County jail on bonds for both charges totaling up to $750,000.

