Former East Texas doctor dies after becoming lost hiking in Grand Canyon

A doctor, with East Texas ties, who became lost while hiking in the Grand Canyon has been found dead, according to a family member.

Dr. Sarah Beadle, a 38-year-old mother, became lost while hiking to the Phantom Ranch/Bright Angel Campground with two children on Tuesday, according to the Grand Canyon National Park Service.

NPS posted a flyer Tuesday saying that officials began searching for Beadle after she did not arrive at the campground. The children, ages 10 and 11, were found safe.

Thursday, Beadle's husband, Scott Beadle, posted a message on social media saying that rangers suspect she died of heat exhaustion.

Sarah Beadle passed away sometime yesterday afternoon.

She was hiking in the Grand Canyon with Laura and her nephew Evan. Laura was feeling dizzy from heat exhaustion and they had run out of water. Sarah left Laura and Evan in a safe location while she went ahead to get water and some help. Somewhere along the trail she made a wrong turn and got lost. The park rangers suspect she died of heat exhaustion. Another hiker found Laura and Evan, gave them some water and escorted them to the camp. Search and rescue was notified and I was contacted first thing this morning. Park personnel reunited Laura and Evan with Linda who was watching Andrew and James. Search teams discovered her body this afternoon.

Laura and the little boys are fine physically. Clint and Patrick are with Jim and Mari in Seattle.

Sarah loved traveling with her family and sharing so many wonderful experiences with all of us. I thank you all for your continued prayers and support.

Beadle was formerly an emergency room doctor at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, the hospital confirms.

