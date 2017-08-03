Tyler police searching for suspect in aggravated sexual assault - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler police searching for suspect in aggravated sexual assault

From Tyler Police Department

On Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Tyler Police Department was notified that an Aggravated Sexual Assault had occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Beckham and Erwin.

The female victim stated that she was approached by a B/M suspect who pointed a gun at her and forced her to the backside of a building where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’ tall, thin build, early 20’s, wearing black clothing and had his face covered.  The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).  Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    LIVE NOW: News conference on body found in Shreveport bayou believed to be missing boy

    LIVE NOW: News conference on body found in Shreveport bayou believed to be missing boy

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:00:45 GMT
    The body of 7-year-old Desean Combest was found, about 3 miles from where he disappeared from beside a rain-swollen ditch on Tuesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)The body of 7-year-old Desean Combest was found, about 3 miles from where he disappeared from beside a rain-swollen ditch on Tuesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Man, woman arrested for separate meth cases in Henderson County

    Man, woman arrested for separate meth cases in Henderson County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:21:40 GMT

    Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County.  On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle.  Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation. 

    More >>

    Two separate drug arrests were made Wednesday and Thursday in Henderson County.  On Wednesday, Deputy David Robertson was overseeing a potentially hazardous road crossing near La Rue. While there, he noticed a driver, William Henderson, 55, appearing to have trouble with his vehicle.  Henderson later sped past Deputy Robertson, and was stopped for a traffic violation. 

    More >>

  • Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

    Tyler man indicted on indecency with a child charge

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:05:21 GMT

    An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child. 

    More >>

    An East Texas man has been indicted on an additional charge of indecency with a child. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly