Tyler police searching for suspect in aggravated sexual assault

From Tyler Police Department

On Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Tyler Police Department was notified that an Aggravated Sexual Assault had occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Beckham and Erwin.

The female victim stated that she was approached by a B/M suspect who pointed a gun at her and forced her to the backside of a building where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’ tall, thin build, early 20’s, wearing black clothing and had his face covered. The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.