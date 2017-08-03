Palestine issues boil water notice for select neighborhoods

From the City of Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (August 3, 2017) – The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on Avenue C from South Loop 256 to First Street and First and Second streets. The following is the legal notice:

Public Notice to Boil Water

Due to a water main replacement for residents in the area of Avenue C from South Loop 256 to First Street and First and Second streets, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.