Proud of East Texas: Chris Colston

Black Top Gospel was Christ Colston's first country music hit, based on his growing up in East Texas.

Not only has East Texas given Chris material for the songs he writes, but he says it's been responsible for his success.

"I think it has to do with the people in East Texas in general. They're very supportive, they come to shows, they show up and they push you to follow your dreams and really if you're going to do it, do it right and do it hard.

Chris has been performing since he was a kid, first with drums, and then with guitar, vocals, and song writing, a crucial blend for today's country music market.

"John Defore, he taught Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert song writing and taught me song writing. I have 'Prouds' with John and one has photos of Kacey and Miranda in his studio, and of course, I have footage of them too."

"If it hadn't been for people like that that have been there and done that, I think it would have been a lot harder for us.

Chris and his four piece band spend much of their time touring Texas, performing in dance halls, festivals, and concerts. He'll be performing at this year's Cattle Baron's Gala, which is a prime venue for a rising young star. But, more important to Chris is the fact that the Gala raises money for the American Cancer Society, a cause close to Chris's heart because of his brother Caleb.

"Caleb, he's in Dallas right now and he's currently battling cell lymphoma. Hopefully, he's doing just fine, doing I guess as well as you can."

Chris admits although he does a lot of benefits for other causes, battling cancer really hits home.

"I'm really excited that I'm able to do that for the American Cancer Society."

"I will" is Chris's newest release. It's a song about relationships, and with Chris's broad fan base, it's bound to do well on the charts. That same fan base has nominated him for East Texas Music Awards' Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and a variety of other awards.

"As far as awards go, when I played in Carthage at the Country Music Hall of Fame, I think that was 1,000 or 1,200 people that night, I won Fan Favorite. That made me realize I was doing something right so it meant a lot.

We'll be seeing a lot more of Chris Colston as he does a lot more in country music.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.