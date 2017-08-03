Thursday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the upper 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A few sprinkles possible this morning and mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine possible. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon but nothing like the rain from yesterday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A chance for a few showers and thundershowers, especially during the afternoon Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy this weekend with continued chances for rain, especially during the afternoon hours. Some places that see a bit of sunshine will reach the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but temperatures will still stay slightly below average for this time of the year. Another soaking rain is possible to start early next week with increased rain chances for both Monday and Tuesday. The unsettled weather pattern with chances for rain will continue through the middle and maybe even the end of next week.

