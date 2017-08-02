Red Zone Rundown: QB Jake Smith and new HC McFarlin ready to lead Bishop Gorman

Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Wednesday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin.



The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.



Junior Jake Smith threw for over 4,300 yards and 41 touchdowns last year. Despite averaging over 41 points per game, the Crusaders went just 5 and 6 in 2016.



The program is used to making the playoffs, but has lost in the first round the last two seasons.



