Camp Coverage: Preseason game means chance for good first impression

The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio against Arizona.



Don't expect to see any of the starters in action. But that means undrafted free agents, rookies, and players on the bubble have a chance to make a good first impression. Since 2010, 18 undrafted guys have made the Cowboys opening day roster.



Some of them include safety Jeff Heath, wide receiver Cole Beasley, and guard La'el Collins. Point is, show up on tape, and head coach Jason Garrett

just might keep you around.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.