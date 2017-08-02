Camp Coverage: Preseason game means chance for good first impression

Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.More >>
Now to Dallas, who had the day off and flew to Canton, Ohio. The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona. Pay close attention to the Cowboys defense, as it's main objective during training camp in Oxnard, California has been creating more turnovers.
The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio against Arizona. Don't expect to see any of the starters in action. But that means undrafted free agents, rookies, and players on the bubble have a chance to make a good first impression.
