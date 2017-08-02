Camp Coverage: Defense focused on creating more turnovers

Now to Dallas, who had the day off and flew to Canton, Ohio. The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona.



Pay close attention to the Cowboys defense, as it's main objective during training camp in Oxnard, California has been creating more turnovers. Dallas only had 20 takeaways last season, which was good for 19th in the league.



The new look secondary really needs to focus on going for the ball because the Cowboys only had nine interceptions a year ago. Third year safety Byron Jones has had the best fall camp of the defensive backs, and his increased leadership role is beginning to show.



