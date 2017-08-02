ESPN report: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffers broken col - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

ESPN report: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffers broken collarbone

HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) -

Before we get to Cowboys camp coverage, some big news out of West Virginia involving the Texans.

Wide receiver Will Fuller broke his collarbone in practice Wednesday afternoon and is out indefinitely. Houston's number two target last year, Fuller had 47 catches for over 630 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

  Red Zone Rundown: QB Jake Smith and new HC McFarlin ready to lead Bishop Gorman

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:14:50 GMT
    Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.

    Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.

  Camp Coverage: Defense focused on creating more turnovers

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:51:05 GMT
    Now to Dallas, who had the day off and flew to Canton, Ohio. The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona. Pay close attention to the Cowboys defense, as it's main objective during training camp in Oxnard, California has been creating more turnovers.

    Now to Dallas, who had the day off and flew to Canton, Ohio. The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona. Pay close attention to the Cowboys defense, as it's main objective during training camp in Oxnard, California has been creating more turnovers.

