ESPN report: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffers broken collarbone

Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.