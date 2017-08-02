Tyler police investigating after shots fired at church, striking building, windows

Tyler police have responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.



The call came in at 8:30 p.m., according to Tyler PIO Don Martin. The shooting was at Higher Heights Baptist Church, located at 2726 Van Highway.

Martin said numerous rounds struck the building. and at least one made it inside the sanctuary.

There were people in the building at the time, but no one was hurt, Martin confirmed. He said he believed it was during choir practice following services that the shooting occurred.



Martin also said it is not yet clear if the church was targeted specifically.



Officers are attempting to locate anyone who may have information related to this incident. Investigators and crime scene personnel are en route to assist officers with the investigation.



They ask that if you have any information, please call Tyler Police Department or CrimeStoppers.



