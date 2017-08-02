Search for boy continues - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Search for boy continues

Searchers still haven't found the 7 year-old Shreveport boy believed to have been swept away in a rain filled drain.  Jeff Ferrell, with our Raycom sister station KSLA, was at the service held tonight so family, friends and concerned citizens could gather to pray together.  His new report is at 10.

Credit card skimmers have become a problem in East Texas.  Paul Rivera has a new report tonight at 10 on the types of devices companies are hoping combat the problem.

Jennifer Hines  joins us with a new Gift of Love report.  Watch at 10 and you'll meet Kody, who is hoping for a forever family to give him a solid foundation.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Better East Texas: Finding money for classrooms

    Better East Texas: Finding money for classrooms

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:38:42 GMT

    Perhaps you saw the story recently of a Tulsa, Oklahoma public school teacher that essentially panhandled for money for supplies for her classroom.   

    More >>

    Perhaps you saw the story recently of a Tulsa, Oklahoma public school teacher that essentially panhandled for money for supplies for her classroom.   

    More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: QB Jake Smith and new HC McFarlin ready to lead Bishop Gorman

    Red Zone Rundown: QB Jake Smith and new HC McFarlin ready to lead Bishop Gorman

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:14:50 GMT
    Randy McFarlin is Gorman's new head coach.Randy McFarlin is Gorman's new head coach.

    Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.

    More >>

    Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.

    More >>

  • Tyler police investigating after shots fired at church, striking building, windows

    Tyler police investigating after shots fired at church, striking building, windows

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:07:44 GMT
    (Source: KLTV News staff)(Source: KLTV News staff)

    Tyler police have responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

    Tyler police have responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly