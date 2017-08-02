Search for boy continues

Searchers still haven't found the 7 year-old Shreveport boy believed to have been swept away in a rain filled drain. Jeff Ferrell, with our Raycom sister station KSLA, was at the service held tonight so family, friends and concerned citizens could gather to pray together. His new report is at 10.
Credit card skimmers have become a problem in East Texas. Paul Rivera has a new report tonight at 10 on the types of devices companies are hoping combat the problem.
Jennifer Hines joins us with a new Gift of Love report. Watch at 10 and you'll meet Kody, who is hoping for a forever family to give him a solid foundation.
Perhaps you saw the story recently of a Tulsa, Oklahoma public school teacher that essentially panhandled for money for supplies for her classroom.More >>
Lets talk high school football now. Bishop Gorman is on the "Red Zone Rundown" for Thursday night. In the rain and mud, the Crusaders took the field for their second practice of fall camp under new head coach Randy McFarlin. The former head man at Whitehouse and Daingerfield takes over for Coby Gipson who left to be the offensive coordinator at Howard Payne. An offensive guy himself, McFarlin couldn't ask for a better quarterback to work with.More >>
Tyler police have responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.More >>
The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio against Arizona. Don't expect to see any of the starters in action. But that means undrafted free agents, rookies, and players on the bubble have a chance to make a good first impression.More >>
Now to Dallas, who had the day off and flew to Canton, Ohio. The Cowboys play their preseason opener Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against Arizona. Pay close attention to the Cowboys defense, as it's main objective during training camp in Oxnard, California has been creating more turnovers.More >>
