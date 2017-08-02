Field of Dreams exhibit at Gregg County Historical Museum

They displayed it, and they hope you’ll come. It’s the Field of Dreams exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum, and many things baseball are on display through August 26.
The exhibit includes photographer Jim Dow’s look at North American baseball stadiums, and a pretty substantial memorabilia collection amassed by Jack Buchanan, who was associated with the museum for years. Buchanan passed away in 2012 and his nephew is now caretaker of the collection.
