Longview has its own 'Field of Dreams'

A pickup, occupying two minors, crashed, rolled over, and landed partially inside a mobile home, according to the Assistant Fire Chief, Keith Tate.More >>
A pickup, occupying two minors, crashed, rolled over, and landed partially inside a mobile home, according to the Assistant Fire Chief, Keith Tate.More >>
A neighbor told us she was standing near the victim and in the line of fire when Voelker started shooting.More >>
A neighbor told us she was standing near the victim and in the line of fire when Voelker started shooting.More >>
Take me out to the ball game, or maybe we should say take me into the baseball exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum in Longview.More >>
Take me out to the ball game, or maybe we should say take me into the baseball exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum in Longview.More >>
A flooded Lamborghini Gallardo, a sunken yacht and airplane and a burned out plane are all at the center of a federal indictment involving four men whom investigators say intentionally destroyed the vehicles.More >>
A flooded Lamborghini Gallardo, a sunken yacht and airplane and a burned out plane are all at the center of a federal indictment involving four men whom investigators say intentionally destroyed the vehicles.More >>
One of Tyler's most well-known boutiques has closed after over a quarter of a century in business.More >>
One of Tyler's most well-known boutiques has closed after over a quarter of a century in business.More >>