Breaking: Officials say pickup rolls and lands partially inside mobile home

A pickup crashed, rolled over, and landed partially inside a mobile home, according to Flint-Gresham Assistant Fire Chief, Keith Tate.

According to Tate, the two occupants of the truck were minors. The driver has been taken to the hospital. The passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No one inside the house was injured.

According to DPS the truck hydroplaned and swerved off the road and hit a tree stump and rolled into the home. pic.twitter.com/SUl1HF0dFB — Francesca Washington (@FranWashKLTV) August 2, 2017

Truck leaves curve and flips into home. No one in the house was injured, the condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/5EAnGTumOE — Francesca Washington (@FranWashKLTV) August 2, 2017

The wreck reportedly occurred just before 4 p.m. on FM 346 and CR 122 in Smith County.

"I heard it first coming up over the hill he lost control and by that time I saw him come around the church into my yard go airborne turn upside down right into my neighbors house. It was just like that," said neighbor Gabriel Crawford.

DPS officials on scene tell KLTV the truck was driving eastbound on FM 346 and hydroplaned, swerved off the roadway, hit a tree stump, and rolled into the mobile home.

