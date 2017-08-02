Popular Tyler boutique closes after decades in business

One of Tyler's most well-known boutiques has closed after over a quarter of a century in business.



Karen Horton & Relax Hour Spa closed its doors, leaving customers, especially those holding gift cards, demanding answers.



The boutique's owner, which is listed as "T. Myrick and Company," not the original Karen Horton, who sold it to retire a few years back, has not posted on the store's social media in response to the closure, the questions from customers, or whether there are plans to reopen.



Drew Gillen with Gillen and Gillen Law Firm is representing South Tyler Property Development, LLC, the owner of the building in which the boutique is located. A sign on the door of the boutique states that the doors have been locked because Myrick is delinquent in paying her rent.



Gillen confirmed that the doors could be reopened if she pays her rent, but there is no indication as to whether the owner plans to do so.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.