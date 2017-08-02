Four people under federal indictment in ETX for possessing skimmers

Four people are under federal indictment in the Eastern District of Texas on charges related to credit card skimmers.

Tomas Falcon Casanova, 30, of Houston and Dennys Miguel Arias Gonzalez, 46, of Houston, were indicted by a federal grand jury July 12, on charges related to possessing "15 or more unauthorized access devices, that is credit card and debit card numbers, said possession affecting interstate commerce,” according to the indictment.

The alleged crimes occurred in Smith County.

The indictment alleges the men were found in possession of a skimmer, “capable of reading and recording account information including customer names, account numbers, and personal identification numbers, from credit cards and debit cards.”

A criminal forfeiture notice lists a Lenova laptop, and two Bluetooth skimmers to be confiscated if the men are convicted.

In Gregg County, Tamara Valle, 33, and Beniurkis Hernandez-Rodriguez, 31, both of Houston are under a federal indictment and charged with the unlawful use of a criminal instrument. They are each being held in the Gregg County Jail on immigration detainers.

Notice to seek criminal forfeiture including an HP Notebook laptop computer, a 16GB flash drive, and two Bluetooth skimmers.

If found guilty, punishment options range from 2 to 15 years in prison for each count, with a total of $750,000 in fines.

Related: Police warn of skimmer threat

Related: Traffic stop leads to arrest of credit card skimming suspects

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.