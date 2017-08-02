Crews investigating cause of reported Tyler structure fire

Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire in a Tyler neighborhood.

About 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 2200 block of Pinecrest Drive in response to a reported structure fire after a passerby reported that they saw smoke coming from the turbines on the roof.

According to the fire department, crews noticed there was fire and smoke in the attic. They say it originated right above the ceiling fan in the living room and were able to put it out in ten minutes. Fire crews say the damage was limited to about a 6-foot area.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities say the homeowner was not home.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.