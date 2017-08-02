Constable whose dashcam recorded plane crash: 'I wasn't sure what was fixin' to happen'

An Angelina County constable is describing the terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County after the crash was recorded on his dash cam.

Ray Anthony was driving home from work on Tuesday when he saw the plane crash to the ground right off of Highway 69.

He says he had a feeling the plane was in distress.

"I wasn't sure what was fixin' to happen. When I first saw it I thought, 'Well wow, he's pretty low.' " says Anthony.

In the video you can see the plane looks as if it's going to try to land on the highway, but takes a turn into the trees.

"About that point there, I realized he seemed to be in trouble."

The constable's dash cam was rolling when the plane took a nose dive for the ground.

"I had just passed the motorcycle ... at that point, I thought it might be fixin' to go down," says Anthony.

Anthony says traffic immediately stopped.

It's the first plane crash he's ever witnessed in person.

Two people were injured in the crash.

Joshua Daniel, 36, of Bullard is still in ICU at ETMC Tyler and is listed in serious condition. Jamie Jackson, 33, of Tomball was treated and released.

"I just hope the two guys are doing well," says Anthony.

RELATED:

+VIDEO: Dash cam footage shows moment plane goes down on Highway 69

+One man injured in Highway 69 plane crash released from hospital

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.