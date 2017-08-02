Gilmer man under federal indictment for methamphetamine, weapon charges

A federal grand jury has indicted an Upshur County man on possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and weapons charges.

Shundarrell Vondrake Cain, 45, of Gilmer, was arrested in March at a house north of Gilmer during a narcotics investigation by Gilmer Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He has been housed in Smith County Jail but was transferred to Gregg County on Monday, July 31.

Cain was indicted for allegedly in possession of 57 grams, just more than 2 ounces, of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Other illegal narcotics were found at the time of Cain’s arrest, according to police reports.

Cain is also indicted on a charge of possessing a firearm during drug trafficking after law enforcement said he was carrying a .380 caliber pistol. Cain has a third indictment for being a felon allegedly in possession of the firearm. He was arrested in 2002 on charges of possessing methamphetamine.

A criminal forfeiture notice includes the pistol, a Ruger .22 caliber rifle, a Remington 12 gauge shotgun, two Marlin .22 caliber rifles one of which has “an obliterated serial number,” a Taurus .410 caliber shotgun, a Remington .243 caliber rifle, and $10,000 cash according to the indictment.

Under the Texas Penal Code, Cain faces life in prison and a fine up to $10 million for Count One of the indictment, the methamphetamine charge. Possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime is punishable by 5 years or more in prison in Texas, and being found guilty on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm can warrant up to 10 years in prison.

Shundarrell is being held without bond in the Gregg County Jail on a US Marshal detainer.

