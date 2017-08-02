Federal indictment handed down for Tyler man arrested on child pornography charges

A Tyler man is now under a federal indictment for possessing and transporting child pornography.

Edgar James Penland, 54, was arrested in May after an investigation into a website called chatstep.com, where child porn images are traded in chatrooms.

The two-count federal indictment states the images involved “a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

If convicted, property subject to criminal forfeiture includes a computer, two laptops and three hard drives, according to the indictment.

Penland was transferred to the Gregg County Jail on Monday, July 31. He is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s detainer awaiting federal trial.

