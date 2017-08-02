Harrison County woman killed in wreck on FM 134

An East Texas woman was killed in an overnight wreck in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday on FM-134 about 5 miles northwest of Waskom. DPS says that a 2016 Dodge, driven by Sharon Hyde Chaney, 56, of Karnack, was traveling at an unsafe speed along FM 134, when she entered a curve on the road where her vehicle left the roadway and fell into a ditch.

Once off the roadway, Chaney’s vehicle struck several trees before engulfing into flames, DPS says.

Chaney was pronounced dead the scene by Justice of the Peace Megan Pinson.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.