VIDEO: Dash cam footage shows moment plane goes down on Highway 69

KLTV has obtained video of the moment a single engine plane crashed down on Highway 69 in Tyler.

A viewer was driving down Highway 69 the moment the plane struck the ground, a few yards away from his vehicle.

The Cessna 150, a single-engine plane, went down near the city of Bullard, north of Mount Selman.

The occupants of the plane have been identified as Joshua Daniel, 36 of Bullard and Jamie Jackson, 33 of Tomball.

Joshua Daniel remains in ICU in serious condition at ETMC. His family said he has injuries to his head and left arm.

Jackson has been treated and released from ETMC Tyler.

The FAA confirms the plane departed Tyler Pounds Regional Airport before crashing on Highway 69, near mile 352. The FAA says there is substantial damage to the plane.

