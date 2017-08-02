Emergency officials respond, determine child was not shocked by electrical socket

Emergency officials responded Wednesday after a report that a child was severely shocked in Daingerfield after placing a live socket, with an exposed wire, in his mouth, according to the Hughes Springs Police Chief, Randy Kennedy.

When first responders arrived they determined that the one-year-old child had not been shocked.

Morris County Sheriff, Jack Martin, said that the mother told them her son had been crying and she thought he had been shocked after placing a live socket in his mouth. However, once officials were on scene, they determined the child was ok.

