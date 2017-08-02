Reports of shelter in place following bomb threat at Naval Stati - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Reports of shelter in place following bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk

By KLTV News Staff
(Source: KLTV)

NORFOLK, VA (KLTV) - Residents and personnel at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia have reportedly been told to shelter in place following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

That's according to ABC affiliate WVEC in Norfolk.

About 6 a.m., the regional dispatch center received a call about a bomb threat, WVEC reports. The station says security deployed military working dogs to sweep various areas on base. 

