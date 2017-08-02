Wednesday's Weather: Showers heavy at times, especially this morning. Highs in the mid 80s

Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
When we talked with Matt Rhule at Big 12 Media Days, the first year head coach raved about Longview product and starting running back JaMycal Hasty and former Gilmer Buckeye and starting receiver Blake Lynch. If those two aren't dangerous enough, the Bears signed Henderson standout Trestan Ebner in February.More >>
At six o'clock, we focused on quarterback Dak Prescott avoiding a sophomore slump. But the same can be said of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The first round pick out of Ohio State led the NFL with over 1,600 rushing yards during his rookie campaign. Elliott also found the end zone 15 times. As defenses search for a plan to slow down Elliott on the ground, the Cowboys are trying to come up with new ways to get number 21 the ball.More >>
Tyler police are investigating after one person was shot in the knee cap.More >>
Tyler police are investigating after one person was shot in the thigh.More >>
There is a new football team in town and it's name is East Texas Christian Academy. "We have a nine game schedule and we get to play 5 games at home in our new stadium. The kids are excited and for the first year I couldn't ask for more," said Joe Permenter, Panthers Head Football Coach. Competing at the TAPPS 2A Division 2 level, the Panthers will play 6-man ball against other East Texas and metroplex teams. "This is going to be...More >>
