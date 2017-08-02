Wednesday's Weather: Showers heavy at times, especially this morning. Highs in the mid 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Starting off wet with scattered showers around the region. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and the showers won't be moving very fast, so much of East Texas is in for a good soaker! Some places could see a break in the rain late afternoon, but cloud cover should hold on, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s today. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A little bit more sunshine Thursday, which will warm temperatures into the upper 80s, but there's still a chance for a few more showers by Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy Friday with a slight chance for rain and temperatures reaching the lower 90s. A weak cold front moves into East Texas late Friday into early Saturday and that will increase the chances of rain for the weekend with scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers expected by Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Lots of moisture in the atmosphere keeps rain chances likely in the forecast through early next week and that means high temperatures will stay in the 80s for a while.

