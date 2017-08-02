Baylor plans to play freshman and East Texan Trestan Ebner - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Baylor plans to play freshman and East Texan Trestan Ebner

WACO, TX (KLTV) -

Lets talk college football real fast. Baylor put on full pads for the first time in fall camp Tuesday night. When we talked with Matt Rhule at Big 12 Media Days, the first year head coach raved about Longview product and starting running back JaMycal Hasty and former Gilmer Buckeye and starting receiver Blake Lynch.

If those two aren't dangerous enough, the Bears signed Henderson standout Trestan Ebner in February. Ebner can play either receiver or running back and Rhule fully expects the East Texan to be on the field as a true freshman.

"We are going to try and utilize him right away and play him all over the place, " Rhule said. "I mean he is a guy that can do great things with the ball in his hands, so we are going to try and make sure he gets the ball in his hands. He has come to school so far,  and he has done a really good job in the classroom and is working really hard. He is a next in a long line of great East Texas products at Baylor."

