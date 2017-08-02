Camp coverage: Cowboys look to get Elliott more involved in passing game

At six o'clock, we focused on quarterback Dak Prescott avoiding a sophomore slump. But the same can be said of running back Ezekiel Elliott.



The first round pick out of Ohio State led the NFL with over 1,600 rushing yards during his rookie campaign. Elliott also found the end zone 15 times. As defenses search for a plan to slow down Elliott on the ground, the Cowboys are trying to come up with new ways to get number 21 the ball.



During my time in Oxnard, California, Prescott found Elliott numerous times on passing plays, and even on ones where he wasn't the first option. In 2016, Elliott caught just over 30 passes for over 360 yards. But, you can look for those numbers to increase.



