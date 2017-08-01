In the line of fire: a witness speaks about the Titus County Shooting

Tammy Shepard was standing near the shooting victim. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A Titus County woman is flown to a hospital after being shot by her ex-husband.

It happened in the 400 block of FM 71 in the Sugar Hill Community around noon.

A short time later 48 year old Johnny Voelker Jr. was placed under arrest and charged with attempted murder.

A Neighbor told us she was standing near the victim and in the line of fire when Voelker started shooting.

Tammy and Mark Shepard live less than a hundred yards from where the victim, Kathy Voelker, was staying. Tammy was near Kathy when a truck pulled up and Johnny got out. She said Kathy was in the process of moving.

“Just out of the blue, there was no confrontation, the ex husband pulls up in a maroon vehicle, and he gets out and says something to her, and he has a gun pointing at me, her, like six kids, two or three other adults. She kind of turns to run from the situation and he shot her,” Shepard said.

Tammy says he fired three rounds from just off the side of the road.

“I got the kids all in the house; made them stay in, and from that point I don’t know what happened,” Tammy stated.

Johnny drove off and Tammy ran to her husband Mark.

“And Told him that she’d been shot three times so we all took off running back up there not knowing if he was going to come back and kill all of us,” Tammy said.

Mark called 911 and they tried to comfort Kathy as much as they could.

“She was in shock so I mean I don’t think she really knew a lot, you know. But I mean that’s all you can really do is just pray,” Tammy said.

She says she’ll never forget Johnny Voelker’s face right after he got out of the truck.

“I mean, it’s a life-changing event. It really makes you think,” Tammy added.

The Titus County D.A. has recommended Johnny Voelker should be held without bond. Kathy Voelker is in stable condition in a local hospital.

