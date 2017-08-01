Red Zone Rundown: East Texas Christian Academy kicks off 2017 with first ever football practice

There is a new football team in town and it's name is East Texas Christian Academy.

"We have a nine game schedule and we get to play 5 games at home in our new stadium. The kids are excited and for the first year I couldn't ask for more," said Joe Permenter, Panthers Head Football Coach.

Competing at the TAPPS 2A Division II level, the Panthers will play 6-man ball against other East Texas and metroplex teams.

"This is going to be their opportunity they need to come out and see the fastest game on grass," said Coach Permenter.

With a 13 man roster consisting of 1 senior, 2 juniors, and 10 freshman the Panthers are set to kick off their season August 26th.

"What are you guys looking forward to the most?" asked KLTV 7 Sports.

"Hitting people and winning," replied Stephen Moore, senior Panther.

"We have high expectations for them, we think we can be competitive. It may take us a while to get our feet on the ground, but once we do that and get establish I think we can compete," said Coach Permenter.

These guys have played almost every sport besides football, but they are ready to do whatever is takes to make year one a success.

"If I tell them to stand on their head before the ball is snapped they are going to try and do it. It's the fact that they want to compete and they want to be out their playing football like they've seen on television and be apart of it. They are excited about it," said Coach Permenter.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.