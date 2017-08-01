Camp Coverage: Tuesday notes; Dak Prescott looks to avoid sophomore slump

Just like last week, the Cowboys held their padded practice during the morning session prior to having the day off Wednesday and flying to Canton, Ohio. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith didn't suit up for the second straight day as he's dealing with a tight back. Owner Jerry Jones said however, the issue isn't alarming. During his daily press conference in Oxnard, California head coach Jason Garrett declined to say if any of the starters will play in Thursday's preseason opener.More >>
Like Witten, Sean Lee is vital to the Cowboys success. The linebacker was able to stay healthy last season, and put up the best numbers of his soon to be eight year career.More >>
For the second time this training camp in Oxnard, California, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is giving numerous veterans and players coming back from injury the day off. Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Orlando Scandrick, and Tyrone Crawford aren't practicing.More >>
