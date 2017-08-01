Camp Coverage: Tuesday notes; Dak Prescott looks to avoid sophomore slump

Just like last week, the Cowboys held their padded practice during the morning session prior to having the day off Wednesday and flying to Canton, Ohio. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith didn't suit up for the second straight day as he's dealing with a tight back. Owner Jerry Jones said however, the issue isn't alarming.



During his daily press conference in Oxnard, California head coach Jason Garrett declined to say if any of the starters will play in Thursday's preseason opener. But, don't expect it to happen.



Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians meanwhile has already said his starters will watch the Hall of Fame game in ball caps.



What quarterback Dak Prescott did in his first year under center was pretty amazing. The big question during training camp as the Cowboys

gear up to try and repeat as NFC East champs is, will Prescott have a sophomore slump?

During his rrookie campaign, the fourth round pick led Dallas to a club record 11 straight wins, and a franchise tying 13 and 3 record. Along the way, Prescott set a new NFL ookie mark with a passer rating of nearly 105, while throwing for over 3,600 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

Teams and defenses now have more tape on the NFL rookie of the year, but to avoid a drop in production Prescott is doing his part to improve.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.