1 hospitalized after near drowning at Lake Gladewater

The road would "collect" traffic from neighborhood streets and redirect it along a larger road.More >>
Today marks the first-day students, staff, and faculty at community and junior colleges across the state can carry concealed firearms on campus.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
Customers within the company's service district will see the rate hike beginning with the bill they receive in September.More >>
Just like last week, the Cowboys held their padded practice during the morning session prior to having the day off Wednesday and flying to Canton, Ohio. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith didn't suit up for the second straight day as he's dealing with a tight back. Owner Jerry Jones said however, the issue isn't alarming. During his daily press conference in Oxnard, California head coach Jason Garrett declined to say if any of the starters will play in Thursday's preseason opener.More >>
