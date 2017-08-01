1 hospitalized after near drowning at Lake Gladewater - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

1 hospitalized after near drowning at Lake Gladewater

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) -

At least one person has been transported after a near drowning at Lake Gladewater.

According to Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom, the victim was transported to Good Shephard Hospital for medical treatment. At this time the condition and identity of the victim are unknown.

This story will continue to update as information becomes available.

