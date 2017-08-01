City of Tyler approves plan for new collector road

The proposed roads would follow the blue dotted lines along this map. (Source: City of Tyler)

The City of Tyler's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the idea of a new road connecting South Broadway Avenue and Paluxy Drive south of Loop 49.

The potential street would help traffic flow east and west to the main thoroughfares without having to get on the toll road.

The City of Tyler says this approval is simply an idea for now - it will be added to the city's infrastructure master plan.

But nothing permanent will be drafted or decided when or if the city expands that far south.

Resident input would be considered before anything permanent happens.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.