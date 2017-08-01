Judge grants Liberty Utilities rate hike for Tyler, Smith County

In April, the company said the reason the rate increase was so high because there hasn't been an increase since 2003. (Source: KLTV)

A judge's order means that some Tyler and Smith County residents will see increases in their utility bills.

Liberty Utilities had an interim rate hike approved today. This means the company's more than 3,000 customers in Tyler city limits and in Smith County will see their wastewater utility bill rise.

Tall Timbers customers in Tyler will see their rate rise to $41.63 a month. Tall Timbers customers outside of city limits will see their rates go up to $54.93 a month.

Woodmark Water and Sewer customers will see their rates rise to $71.85 a month.

Liberty Utilities filed the rate hike request last September. According to the company's website, this increase is strictly for infrastructure improvements in the service district. A frequently asked questions page says that the rate hike will not pay for administrative raises.

Customers within the company's service district will see the rate hike beginning with the bill they receive in September. The first rate hike is active now, and there are two more expected hikes in the next two years.

