City of Longview to host virtual meeting to connect with residents

One East Texas city is hoping to communicate virtually with its residents about their comments, questions or concerns in the area.

The City of Longview is inviting its residents to share their ideas, comments, and questions tonight at 7 p.m. via their Virtual Town Meeting during a Facebook Live.

According to a post on the City of Longview's website, Mayor Andy Mack says this virtual town meeting is something they have never done before and believed it is a good way to gain feedback from the residents who are not able to attend the face-to-face meetings.

“Residents contact me all the time with comments or questions, but I am really looking forward to interacting with Longview residents online during this dedicated time to talk about various issues in Longview," said Mayor Mack.

Longview residents can send their questions in advance or during the event to mayor@LongviewTexas.gov or can also comment during the virtual meeting on the City’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.