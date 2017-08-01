Stolen vehicle found in parts, headed to scrap yard

Scrap yard at Hi-Way Auto Parts. All of the cars and parts there are acquired legally.

Parts of recovered S-U-V. The East Texas Auto Task Force posted it to their Facebook on Monday.

An S-U-V was chopped into parts, after being reported missing earlier this month. The East Texas Auto Task Force says the Chevrolet suburban was ready for a trip to the scrap yard. 65,000 vehicles are stolen in Texas each year, the ability for thefts to sell stolen parts has been increased by Craigslist and social media sites.

Bernardo Sandoval, manager at Hi-Way Auto Parts in Tyler, says it’s a common problem.

“Technology is good for us but at the same time it could be bad in the sense that all over social media and you see a lot of that stuff on Craigslist it's just another way for people to sell things," says Sandoval.

Sandoval advises that when it comes to buying used parts the best thing to do is buy from reputable locations.

“Law requires us to get a driver license number, the name of the seller, the make and model of the vehicle of the donating part, and also a VIN number," says Sandoval. “We like to take it a step further to again help the officers or anybody in question and we take a picture of a photo ID. If you don’t have an ID we're not going to purchase anything from you”

Sandoval also explained that if a vehicle is stolen it’s important to know what to look for.

“Go to social media and find people that are selling things, specifically if you have a vehicle stolen start looking for parts instead of the whole vehicle,” says Sandoval.

To avoid auto thefts before they happen, always lock your doors, park in well-lit areas, and ensure that you have identifiers such as VIN numbers etched on your vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.