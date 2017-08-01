Tyler PD investigating after man shot in knee cap - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler PD investigating after man shot in knee cap

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are investigating after one person was shot in the knee cap.

According to Tyler police, they are on the scene of a possible shooting on the 1100 block of North Englewood Avenue in Tyler.  

Details are limited at this time but a person was shot in the knee cap and authorities believe it could have been accidental.

