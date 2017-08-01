Senior citizens fill backpacks with supplies for foster children

Seniors are getting all the essentials ready for back to school. Tuesday, folders and notebooks were just a few of the essentials stuffed. Residents at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview prepared 57 backpacks for children in foster care.



“I just want to help out I believe education is the key to much," said backpack stuffer Joe Erwin.



The seniors gathered supplies for students in pre-k to 12th grade. A nostalgic effort for many.



"It has been a long time I graduated in 1944 from high school," said backpack stuffer Rusty Lee.



According to 91-year-old Rusty Lee, the necessities of today didn't exist when he was in school.



"No we did not have backpacks. We carried them in our hands, our books," Lee said.



"We used a tablet and a pencil and that's all," Erwin said.



Even though the times and supplies have changed, residents said they are happy to do their part.



"With a good education all the problems will go away I think," Erwin said.



Buckner officials believes there is a lesson to learn from their resident’s efforts.

“You're never too old to help and I would just challenge us younger people what can we do to help," said Marketing Director Blake Lambert.

On August 12th there will be a back to school Ice cream social and the residents will get to present the backpacks and supplies to the students.



