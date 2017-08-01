Baylor Scott & White Health and United Surgical Partners International Join in Ownership of Texas Spine & Joint Hospital

Smith County facility becomes part of statewide network focused on improving population health

TYLER, Texas (August 1, 2017) – Baylor Scott & White Health and United Surgical Partners International (USPI) today announce a new partnership with Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in Tyler, Texas. As of August 1, 2017, Texas Spine & Joint is officially part of the Baylor Scott & White statewide network.

“We are excited by the opportunity to partner with USPI and this great group of physicians to serve the people of Tyler, Smith County and all of East Texas," said Jim Hinton, president and CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health. “We believe this is an excellent way to expand our high-value integrated delivery network into new communities throughout the state.”

“We are very excited to partner with Texas Spine and Joint Hospital which has distinguished itself as one of the highest quality and highest patient satisfaction hospitals in the country,” said Brett Brodnax, President and Chief Development Officer, USPI. “The physicians, management and staff at Texas Spine and Joint have done an incredible job of serving the surgical needs of East Texas and we are honored to be partners in the hospital and part of the Tyler community.”

As the integration process continues, bringing the hospital into the Baylor Scott & White system will further enable physicians and other caregivers to provide increasingly coordinated care to patients. Providers will be able to more easily access quality clinical resources, including a large network of specialty medical expertise.

“We look forward to partnering with Baylor Scott & White Health and USPI as together we expand our service area to more East Texas communities,” said Tony Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital. “By integrating into the Baylor Scott & White Health system, a greater number of patients will be able to access expert, award-winning care,” added Wahl.

In partnership with Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to utilizing clinical and administrative data and best practices to improve quality and efficiency, lower healthcare costs and accelerate medical innovation in patient care.

“Texas Spine and Joint Hospital is thrilled to be joining the Baylor Scott & White Health system. I expect this partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health and USPI to result in the enhancement of medical care for all of East Texas,” said Dr. Gary Goodfried, orthopedic surgeon and current Chairman of the Board of Directors, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing health care environment. The system now includes 48 hospitals, more than 1,000 access points, 5,500 active physicians, and 44,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information visit:

BSWHealth.com

* based on audited 2016 fiscal year statements

About United Surgical Partners International

United Surgical Partners International, Inc. (USPI) is an ambulatory healthcare provider serving more than 9,000 physicians and partnering with over 50 not-for-profit health systems nationwide to deliver top tier care to their patients and to help grow their capabilities in the markets they serve. The company currently operates more than 260 ambulatory surgery facilities, 92 urgent care centers and 23 imaging centers. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

About Texas Spine & Joint Hospital

Texas Spine & Joint Hospital (TSJH) is a physician-owned hospital specializing in orthopedic and spine surgery, procedures, and diagnostic tests. TSJH includes a fully licensed acute care hospital, an outpatient surgery center, three walk-in clinics, and an ancillary imaging center. With a total medical staff of over 200, TSJH employs over 350 full and part time employees. In 2015, TSJH received a 5-Star ranking from Medicare and was awarded “Physician Hospital of the Year” from Physician Hospitals of America. Annually, the hospital receives multiple top-ranked awards and ratings. For more information, visit www.tsjh.org.