TJC Science Center to host eclipse viewing event

Interested in getting a front row seat to the century's most touted galactic phenomenon?

Much talk has circulated about the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse that will be visible across the country. Now, the science center at Tyler Junior College is holding a "star party."

The event, dubbed "Totality" will be at the science center at 1411 E. Lake St. in Tyler, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

