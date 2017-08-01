Mosquitoes in ETX test positive for West Nile

The city manager of Greenville released a statement today saying that trapped mosquitoes in the Old Mill and Ridgecrest areas have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were tested Tuesday.

The city manager says crews will begin spraying the area Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. It is recommended that citizens stay indoors for the 3-4 hours it will take to spray.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET.

