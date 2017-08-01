Mosquitoes in ETX test positive for West Nile

One East Texas city is hoping to communicate virtually with its residents about their comments, questions or concerns in the area.More >>
Officials are on scene and investigating a robbery at a Finance company in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Tyler police are investigating after one person was shot in the knee cap.More >>
Baylor Scott & White Health and United Surgical Partners International Join in Ownership of Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Smith County facility becomes part of statewide network focused on improving population health TYLER, Texas (August 1, 2017) – Baylor Scott & White Health and United Surgical Partners International (USPI) today announce a new partnership with Texas Spine & Joint Hospital in Tyler, Texas. As of August 1, 2017, Texas Spine & Joint is ...More >>
The city manager of Greenville released a statement today saying that trapped mosquitoes in the Old Mill and Ridgecrest areas have tested positive for West Nile Virus.More >>
