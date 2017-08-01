VIDEO: 2 injured in plane crash along Hwy 69 in Cherokee County

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms troopers are responding to plane crash on Highway 69.

DPS says troopers have just arrived on scene, which is near the city of Bullard, north of Mount Selman. They say that there are two occupants with unknown injuries in the plane. One occupant is being taken by ambulance to ETMC in Tyler, while the other is being flown to ETMC Tyler by helicopter.

The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.

Officials say they are working to gather details at this time.

DPS reports that US-69 is temporarily closed for rescue air to land and take back off. The aircraft is not int he roadway or blocking Hwy 69.

Troopers are going to hold the scene until the arrival of the FAA and NTSB.

