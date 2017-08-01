One man injured in Highway 69 plane crash released from hospital

Texas Department of Public Safety Officials confirmed the identities of those involved in a plane crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County.

The occupants have been identified as Joshua Daniel, 36 of Bullard and Jamie Jackson, 33 of Tomball. On Tuesday night Daniel was still listed in serious condition at ETMC Tyler, and his family said he has injuries to his head and left arm. Jackson has been treated and released from ETMC Tyler.

Troopers secured the scene and were awaiting the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration to continue the investigation.

The Cessna 150, a single-engine plane, went down near the city of Bullard, north of Mount Selman. Jackson was taken by ambulance to ETMC in Tyler, while Daniel was flown to ETMC Tyler by helicopter.

Family members say they believe the two were practicing field runs and doing grass landings at a nearby landing strip just a few hundred yards away from the crash site.

The FAA confirms the plane departed Tyler Pounds Regional Airport before crashing on Highway 69, near mile 352. The FAA says there is substantial damage to the plane.

Brian Barnett, a pilot stationed at Tyler Pounds, said that he knows the two men who were in the crash. Barnett says that one of the men was a student pilot and the other was his instructor.

Highway 69 has now reopened going both directions and the plane has been removed from the location.

