DPS identifies 2 men injured in plane crash along Hwy 69 in Cherokee County

Texas Department of Public Safety Officials confirmed the identities of those involved in the plane crash on Highway 69.

The occupants have been identified as Joshua Daniel, 36 of Bullard and Jamie Jackson, 33 of Tomball.

Troopers have secured the scene and are awaiting the arrival of FAA to continue the investigation.

The Cessna 150, a single-engine plane, went down near the city of Bullard, north of Mount Selman. They say that there are two occupants with unknown injuries in the plane. One occupant is being taken by ambulance to ETMC in Tyler, while the other is being flown to ETMC Tyler by helicopter.

The FAA confirms the plane departed Tyler Pounds Regional Airport before crashing on Highway 69, near mile 352. The FAA says there is substantial damage to the plane.

Brian Barnett, a pilot stationed at Tyler Pounds, said that he knows the two men who were in the crash. Barnett says that one of the men was a student pilot and the other was his instructor. Their identities are not being released to the public at this time.

Highway 69 has now reopened going both directions.

