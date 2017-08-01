Nintendo set to release Super NES Classic Edition system

Get your Christmas lists ready: Nintendo of America announced via social media that they are set to release their latest system this fall.



According to their post, the Super NES Classic Edition system will be made available for pre-order by "various retailers" later this month. They say that a significant number of additional systems will be sent out to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year.

Though the post didn't specify a launch date in stores, the Nintendo website says it is Sept. 29, and that the systems will retail for $79.99.

The system comes fully loaded with 21 games, Nintendo says. Two wired retro Super NES Classic controllers will be included. Two-player games are said to include Super Mario Cart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting. Other games are said to be Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Metroid, among others.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.